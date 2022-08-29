voghera

The archer from Voghera Mauro Nespoli on the first day of the Italian target shooting championships in Oderzo won the tricolor class (senior) for the senior Olympic bow specialty with 680 points and today the overall title will be played against Alessandro Mandia.

the race

The athlete led all 72 arrows at his disposal, leaving behind his national team mate Massimiliano Mandia with 672 points scored in the class tricolor. Not so well went to her life partner and to the sports group of the Air Force Vanessa Landi, who finished just off the podium, in fourth place with a total of 635 points. In the team competition, the Italian Nespoli led the Voghera Archers, his civil society, to second place in the senior class. Mauro Nespoli, Stefano Travisani and Paolo Ralli won 1895 points overall, beaten by the Iuvenilia Archers (Luca Morello, Marco Alessandro Paoli) with 1920 points. In the qualifications for the Italian championship of the absolute Olympic arch (the one to be understood valid for the Olympic Games) Mauro Nespoli, Italian champion in office, overcame in the round of 16 with a clear 6 – 0 Francesco Pernice degli Arcieri Mediterranei, then in the quarterfinals of in the final he struggled a little harder to eliminate his national team mate Michele Frangilli 7 – 3. In the semifinal Nespoli beat the other blue Federico Musolesi 6 – 2 and today in the square of Oderzo he will face Massimiliano Mandia for the tricolor. Vanessa Landi, on the other hand, with the Montalcino Archers climbed to the third step of the podium in the team competition. –