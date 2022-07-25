The champion from Voghera flies to the semifinals of the stage in Colombia and also takes off the pass for the last act of the event to be held in October in Mexico

A feat of the Olympian Mauro Nespoli from Voghera in Medellin, Colombia, in the fourth stage of the Arco World Cup. The blue wins a place in the semifinal in the Olympic specialty, where the Spaniard Miguel Alvarino Garcia will face: in case of victory, gold will be played. The race in the individual heats is already worth a considerable milestone for the athlete of the Air Force and the Archers Voghera, who with this result also detaches the ticket for the World Cup finals scheduled for October in Tlaxcala, Mexico, where there it will be, surprisingly, Brady Ellison. The American, capable of winning the competition five times, publicly congratulated Nespoli and Kim Je Deok for having reached the last act of the event.

For the Lombard athlete it will be the sixth participation in the World Cup finals, the fifth in a row, a competition that he never won but in which he managed to put a silver around his neck in 2019, losing in the final with Ellison. Nespoli won all the elimination rounds in Medellin: the first against the host Daniel Pineda Osorio with a clear 6-0, the second 6-2 with the Belgian Theo Carbonetti, then came the feat: in the eighths, the blue was in front of the number one on the board and in the world, the Korean Kim Je Deok. The challenge was long and exciting with the blue who won at the shoot off 6-5 (X-9). In the quarterfinals another perfect match for the blue who beat the American Matthew Reqa with a clear 7-1.

Little satisfaction for Nespoli in the mixed team on the pitch before the individual eliminations. Unlucky day for him and for Lucilla Boari, defeated in the shoot off by Great Britain. The challenge travels on the rails of equilibrium with the first and third sets in favor of the English and the blues always ready to respond by taking the second and fourth sets. So we go to the playoff arrows as the opponents get closer to the center and so in the end the result was 5-4 (17 * -17). –