On the social profiles of Sorare, a new game that combines fantasy football and managerial games, Nesta recalled his love for his team

There are players who have written history for Lazio. Then there are players who are the history of Lazio. Alessandro Nesta is the representation of Lazio for excellence. Captain able to lift practically every trophy played by the first team of the capital as well as being considered one of the strongest central defenders in the history of football. The number 13 par excellence so important that it gives weight and responsibility to anyone who wears that number. Idol of those who learned to love Lazio at the turn of the 90s and 2000s, inspiration for those who fell in love with the role later. On Sorare’s social channelsa new game that combines the principles of Fantaclacio with those of football managerial games, Nesta spoke and remembered his Biancocelesti periods.

Words full of Lazio that of Nesta who goes to retrace his career from the beginning as a winger up to the many successes with the eagle on his heart. Here are the words of him:

“What the defender does who anticipates what happens in the next few seconds is complicated, it’s not that easy. For me, Lazio was a bit of everything: the team of my heart, the team that I have supported since I was little. I was born as a winger, then a coach arrived, Zeman arrived at Lazio, he tried me once as a central, I had never played as a central defense and he told me < you will be the owner of Lazio>>. I was 18/19 years old, I didn’t sleep at night but it changed my life. We were a young team, a little inexperienced but we had a lot of talent: Mihajlovic, Nedeved, Veron, Simeone. We we began to feel that we had an obligation to try to win. We have won the Italian Cup, the championship, the European Super Cup; I personally won best Italian defender and I think that was the club’s most important season “

