Home Sports Nesta: “Lazio was everything, the favorite team that I supported as a child”
Sports

Nesta: “Lazio was everything, the favorite team that I supported as a child”

by admin
Nesta: “Lazio was everything, the favorite team that I supported as a child”

On the social profiles of Sorare, a new game that combines fantasy football and managerial games, Nesta recalled his love for his team

There are players who have written history for Lazio. Then there are players who are the history of Lazio. Alessandro Nesta is the representation of Lazio for excellence. Captain able to lift practically every trophy played by the first team of the capital as well as being considered one of the strongest central defenders in the history of football. The number 13 par excellence so important that it gives weight and responsibility to anyone who wears that number. Idol of those who learned to love Lazio at the turn of the 90s and 2000s, inspiration for those who fell in love with the role later. On Sorare’s social channelsa new game that combines the principles of Fantaclacio with those of football managerial games, Nesta spoke and remembered his Biancocelesti periods.

Words full of Lazio that of Nesta who goes to retrace his career from the beginning as a winger up to the many successes with the eagle on his heart. Here are the words of him:

What the defender does who anticipates what happens in the next few seconds is complicated, it’s not that easy. For me, Lazio was a bit of everything: the team of my heart, the team that I have supported since I was little. I was born as a winger, then a coach arrived, Zeman arrived at Lazio, he tried me once as a central, I had never played as a central defense and he told me < you will be the owner of Lazio>>. I was 18/19 years old, I didn’t sleep at night but it changed my life. We were a young team, a little inexperienced but we had a lot of talent: Mihajlovic, Nedeved, Veron, Simeone. We we began to feel that we had an obligation to try to win. We have won the Italian Cup, the championship, the European Super Cup; I personally won best Italian defender and I think that was the club’s most important season “

See also  Udinese and direct clashes, the former Juventus player Simone Pepe speaks: "The fear of losing them must be put aside immediately"

August 19, 2022 (change August 19, 2022 | 14:07)

© breaking latest news

You may also like

Ni Zixin leads by 2 strokes and competes...

Zaniolo back in the center of Rome: what...

Why did Manchester United sign Casemiro after 4...

Listen to Van Wolfswinkel: “We looked like kids...

Happy Birthday Zheng Zhi! FIFA official blessing: the...

Antetokounmpo’s fourth brother scored 19+13 in a rest....

Milan, possible debut of the third shirt against...

New Lamborghini Urus Performante: design, power and price

Juve, the doubts of Allegri and Kean: the...

More than 140,000 people watched the Beijing 16th...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy