Nesta: Lazio was everything to me, Zeman made me switch from winger to centre-back

Live it on August 20. In an interview with Sorare, Nesta talked about his love for Lazio.

Nesta said: “For me at that time, Lazio was everything. Lazio was my favorite team, the team I have supported since I was a child. When I started playing, my position was winger, Then when Zeman came to Lazio, he tried to make me a centre-back. I had never played at centre-back before and Zeman said to me that as long as I play at centre-back, I can be a regular for Lazio .”

“I remember when I was 19 and I couldn’t sleep that night because that day changed my life. Lazio was a young team, a little inexperienced, but we were a team with a lot of talent. The team. We have Mihajlovic, Nedved, Veron, Simeone and more.”

“Then we started to realise that we should try to win something, we won the Coppa Italia, the Serie A, the UEFA Super Cup and I personally won the award for the best defender in Italy. I think it was the best season in the club’s history. .”

