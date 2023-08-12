Néstor Cortés’ Season Ends Early with Left Rotator Cuff Strain

Néstor Cortés’ season with the New York Yankees has unfortunately come to an end after he was placed on the 15-day disabled list with a left rotator cuff strain. This setback comes in his first start since returning from a two-month absence.

The 28-year-old left-hander pitched four innings against Houston in his first major league appearance since May 30 before landing on the disabled list. Cortés expressed his disappointment, stating, “What they told me is that I can’t pitch in the next four weeks. After that, we don’t know. It all depends on how I feel about the recovery.”

Cortés had a 5-2 record with a 4.97 ERA in 12 starts this season, allowing 11 home runs in 63 1/3 innings. Last year, he performed exceptionally well with a 12-4 record and a 2.44 earned run average, earning him a spot in the All-Star Game.

The pitcher made rehab outings in the minor leagues with Double-A Somerset on July 23 and 29, and later threw 64 pitches against the Astros on August 5. He allowed only one hit, a solo homer to José Altuve.

Yankees manager Aaron Boone expressed his disappointment for Cortés, stating, “He worked hard to come back. He was pitching well and had a great first outing coming back from the disabled list. He just didn’t recover properly.”

The Yankees are facing multiple challenges in their pitching rotation, as they are currently without Carlos Rodón (hamstring strain), Domingo Germán (in treatment for alcohol abuse), and Frankie Montas (recovering from right shoulder surgery). Additionally, Luis Severino has been struggling, with a 1-5 record and an 11.71 ERA in his last seven appearances.

Cortés was unable to complete his scheduled bullpen session on Thursday, and the injury is similar to the one that originally placed him on the disabled list. Boone commented, “We’re talking about three or four weeks without pitching… So, essentially starting from there, we’ll see where we are in a few weeks.”

It is a disappointing end to the season for Cortés, who had shown promise on his return. The Yankees will now have to make adjustments to their pitching staff to compensate for his absence.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

