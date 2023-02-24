Williams has 28 England caps and represented the Roses at the 2019 World Cup

Loughborough Lightning’s Fran Williams continued to stake her claim for a place in England’s World Cup squad as her side beat Saracens Mavericks 68-51.

The defender turned over seven balls and won five interceptions in Lightning’s fourth Super League victory of the season.

“I love playing in this unit – we work together so well. They’re all team intercepts out there,” she said.

The win puts Lightning joint top of the league, level with Surrey Storm.

Williams linked well with mid-courters Hannah Joseph and Natalie Panagarry to win the ball and work it up the court to goal shooter Mary Cholhok, who scored 52 goals from 59 shots.

“We’ve got so much room to grow, we’re building game-on-game. We have so many different styles and combinations and real strength in this side,” Williams told Sky Sports.

“We want to make our mark early doors and be a team that people fear playing and I hope our performances are doing that.”

The 25-year-old has been awarded player of the match in three out of Lightning’s four matches this season, and her impressive form continues to show England coach Jess Thirlby why she should be heading to South Africa in July.

Williams did not feature in England’s Commonwealth Games squad last year, but retirements since the tournament mean spots in the Roses’ defence are up for grabs.

Manchester Thunder coach Karen Greig, commentating on Sky Sports, said: “Fran is a very unassuming player. People don’t realise how effective she actually is, but she is starting to win a lot of ball.

“She works really hard, she reads the game really well. At this moment I would pick her for the World Cup.

“We have a long way to go but she is definitely putting her hand up and saying ‘pick me’.”

Elsewhere, Severn Stars put their match against Celtic Dragons out of sight with a dominant 16-6 third-quarter performance to record a comfortable 61-40 victory.

Team Bath survived a late push from Strathclyde Sirens to edge a tight contest 49-48, their first victory of the season.

Storm take on Mavericks on Saturday, while defending champions Manchester Thunder face London Pulse.