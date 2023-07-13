Netball World Cup 2023: BBC to show matches from second stage onwards across all platforms

New Zealand won the tournament in 2019 for the fifth time

The BBC will show the 2023 Netball World Cup in South Africa across its broadcast platforms from the second group stage onwards.

The tournament in Cape Town starts on 28 July, with the BBC’s live television coverage beginning on 31 July and including the final on 6 August.

Sky have television rights for the opening weekend.

BBC Radio 5 Live will have coverage England’s ties with Malawi and Scotland on 29 July and 30 July respectively.

All matches will be shown from the second group stage across BBC Television, iPlayer and the BBC Sport website, with radio commentary of selected matches on BBC Radio 5 Live and 5 Sports Extra.

The Roses are in Pool B and will begin their campaign against Barbados, while Scotland play Malawi and Wales are in Pool C and will take on hosts South Africa in their opening match on Friday 28 July.

Barbara Slater, director of BBC Sport, said: “We are delighted to be showcasing the Netball World Cup 2023 free to air across the BBC.

“As a big supporter of women’s sport, we want to bring it to the widest audience possible. With great home nation representation, we’re hoping for plenty of drama and memorable matches.”

New Zealand are the current holders after they beat 11-time champions Australia in a dramatic final in Liverpool in 2019.

England, who finished third in 2019, will hope to bounce back from the Commonwealth Games in Birmingham last year where they did not win a medal.