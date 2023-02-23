The streaming service Netflix has announced a documentary about the NFL entitled “Quarterback”. The focus is on Patrick Mahomes, Kirk Cousins ​​and Marcus Mariota. The series will be broadcast this summer.

The three protagonists wore microphones during their games in the 2022 season and were also filmed at home.

The star of the project is undoubtedly Mahomes, who was not only voted MVP for the second time, but also won the Super Bowl for the second time with the Kansas City Chiefs.

“I’m excited for fans to be able to get an exclusive behind-the-scenes look at an unforgettable season for the entire Chiefs organization and my family,” said Mahomes, whose production company 2PM Productions will co-produce the series.

“From welcoming a new baby mid-season to the Lombardi Trophy in Kansas City, our crew has been there for it all. This new Netflix series will showcase the time, preparation and balance it takes to create an NFL Being quarterback and being on the biggest stage.”

The series is also produced by NFL Films and Peyton Manning’s Omaha Productions, with Manning himself an Executive Producer on the project.