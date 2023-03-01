A few days before the start of the new Formula 1 World Championship, Netflix has made the fifth season of the docuseries available Formula 1: Drive to Survive, of which the sixth has already been confirmed. For better or for worse, these years Drive to Survive has become an increasingly important piece of Formula 1. For good because it has made the sport known to new spectators and in new markets, becoming a model for other series on tennis, golf, the Tour de France or the Six Nations of rugby. In the bad because some consider it too contrived and artificially dramatic, probably also because in the meantime its protagonists have realized its relevance.

The first season of Drive to Survive it arrived in 2019 and it was a fair gamble. It told the behind the scenes of a historically very reserved sport, where for a long time the winners were almost always the same; moreover, the first season didn’t even have the rights to show the events of Mercedes and Ferrari, the strongest and most well-known teams. Drive to Survive has been successful because it has almost always dodged (or greatly simplified) the technicalities, to focus instead on the human and dramatic side: the series doesn’t care much about telemetry or tires to choose from and instead focuses a lot on rivalry, envy and revenge, often dedicating more room for a significant placement in a certain Grand Prix rather than yet another victory for a Red Bull or a Mercedes.

Over the years the series has often focused on individual events of pilots or team principal, the “bosses” of each of the ten teams participating in the World Cup, with thematic episodes that largely do not follow the order of events: the aim is not to re-tell a World Cup, it is to find stories and characters in it to which to dedicate the ‘Attention. “It’s even better than Formula 1” known in 2020 a review according to which, much more than overtaking or accidents, what “really told the story of this sport” was “all of its contours”.

A first problem, now that Drive to Survive has reached the fifth season, is that the format and mechanism are always the same, and often also the protagonists. Like other series, even non-documentary ones, there is less novelty and thewow effect. And being documentary, it’s not that the series can create new characters or narrative arcs out of nothing: the teams are always ten, as well as their bosses, and the drivers are always twenty; on the one hand there is the risk of repeating itself, on the other that of exacerbating personal events or characteristics.

A second issue concerns the fact that there are more and more criticisms, first of all from some directly involved, on the fact that Netflix sometimes seems to want to bend reality a little too much to its storytelling needs. Max Verstappen, the reigning world champion, has chosen to be interviewed only from this season, after that in 2021 He said That Drive to Survive it created “fake rivalries” and after have compared it al reality Keeping up with the Kardashians. Toto Wolff, the team principal of Mercedes, spoke of «invented scenes» and the French pilot Esteban Ocon he quoted the case of a sentence of his said after a certain Grand Prix which is edited as if it were said after another.

Furthermore, by now it is very clear to all the protagonists of Drive to Survive, that sometimes they talk about it openly in front of the cameras, how important the series is for Formula 1. With the doubt that certain things are done or said in favor of Netflix, to accommodate certain narrative approaches or fit certain people more clearly into the part of certain characters.

In the second episode of the last season, for example, there is a scene in which after a few Grand Prix the team principals are gathered by the managing director of Formula 1 Stefano Domenicali to discuss the first consequences of the changes introduced to the regulations, those which had led to radical changes in the structure of the single-seaters. The scene shows Wolff, in a very complicated position due to Mercedes’ difficulties at the start of last season, vehemently taking it out on his colleagues, accusing them of not caring about the safety of the drivers. The others team principal they react rather badly, and several accuse him of having exaggerated that outburst because of the cameras. One of them even proposes to turn them off, to make the comparison more honest and serene.

«It all seems a little more staged on purpose», he wrote il Telegraph, that the series ended up getting too close to its subject, that he took note of it and adapted to it.

It’s nothing new: who makes documentaries reason for over a century on how observation changes the attitudes of the observed, and the same thing is said almost every time we talk about the sociological differences between the first Big Brother and all those after; and it happens even more so if the spectators of all this are millions of people around the world. But Drive to Survive, as well as other similar sports series that will arrive, especially those whose point of view is on an entire sport or event rather than on a single athlete or a single team, will have to manage the problem of narrating without distorting too much, with the awareness that already just by being there to tell the story they are still distorting and influencing what happens. From the point of view of Formula 1, given the economic and public return, it will hardly be a problem; for those who, like Netflix, will produce series of this type, it could become one.

