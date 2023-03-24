Home Sports Netherlands: follow the match of the first day of the Euro 2024 qualifiers live
Netherlands: follow the match of the first day of the Euro 2024 qualifiers live

Netherlands: follow the match of the first day of the Euro 2024 qualifiers live

Welcome to this live dedicated to the match between France and the Netherlands, qualifying for the European Nations Championship which will take place in Germany in the summer of 2024.

What is it about ? A little over three months after the epic defeat against Argentina in the World Cup final, the Blues begin a qualifying campaign for the Euro by the reception of the Dutch in group B. Kylian Mbappé will put on for the first time the captain’s armband, Hugo Lloris having retired from international football.

Or ? At the Stade de France, in Saint-Denis (Seine-Saint-Denis).

At what time ? 20 h 45.

On which channel ? TF1.

Qui live ? Florian Lefèvre and Valentin Moinard, at the heart of the Kop d’Austerlitz defense. And Aude Lasjaunias at the forefront of the attack, at the Stade de France.

Who arbitrates? The Italian Maurizio Mariani.

What won’t we talk about? Of these therapies which make it possible to “cure” nightmares (even if Emiliano Martinez can still haunt our nights).

A little reading while you wait:

Kylian Mbappé inaugurates his stripes as captain of the Blues: “I’m not going to transform”

With Mike Maignan, a new era opens for the Blues goalkeepers

Three novices and veterans to open the new chapter of the France team

At the head of FIFA, the hyperpresident Gianni Infantino re-elected

Corinne Deacon is no longer the coach of the French women’s team

