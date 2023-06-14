Home » Netherlands vs. Croatia Highlights | UEFA Nations League Semifinals
Netherlands vs. Croatia Highlights | UEFA Nations League Semifinals

The Netherlands and Croatia faced off in their semifinals match for the 2023 UEFA Nations League. The Netherlands took control of the pitch early on in the match. Donyell Malen found the net to give the Netherlands a 1-0 lead. Responding, Andrej Kramaric’s penalty kick brought Croatia to a 1-1 tie with the Netherlands. Then, Croatia’s Mario Pasalic scored to give them a 2-1 lead. Answering in stoppage time, Netherlands’ Noa Lang evened the score against Croatia, 2-2. Bruno Petkovic scored a goal in extra time to give Croatia the 3-2 lead over the Netherlands. Lastly, Croatia’s Luka Modric scored on a penalty kick to secure the 4-2 victory over the Netherlands.

