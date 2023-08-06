Netherlands vs. South Africa highlights: Dutch advance with 2-0 win

The 2023 FIFA Women’s World Cup continued Saturday as Group E winner the Netherlands ended South Africa’s unlikely run in the tournament with a 2-0 victory in a round of 16 clash at Sydney Football Stadium in Australia.

The Netherlands, which checked in at No. 2 in our latest World Cup power rankings, will now face Spain in the quarterfinal (6 p.m. ET Thursday on FOX and the FOX Sports App).

Highlights from the Netherlands’ 2-0 win over South Africa

This was not an easy win, though. The Dutch got everything they could handle from South Africa, and star forward Thembi Kgatlana in particular. However, only Oranje Leeuwinnen found the back of the net with one goal in each half.

Follow our live coverage below!

FINAL: Netherlands 2, South Africa 0

SECOND HALF

79′: Lineth Beerenstein nearly gets a brace

Instead, it’s the second Netherlands goal of the match to be called back for offside violation.

72′: ANOTHER incredible Daphne Van Domselaar save!

South Africa has done more than enough to create quality goal opportunities, but the Dutch keeper continues to astound, making another full-extension save.

68′: Netherlands gets goal No. 2!

Lineth Beerensteyn gets some space and takes advantage of it – and a Kaylin Swart misplay — to give the Dutch a 2-0 lead.

Netherlands’ Lineth Enid Fabienne Beerensteyn scores goal vs. South Africa in 68′

67′: Danielle VandeDonk gets booked

The midfielder best known to USWNT fans as Lindsey Horan’s club-teammate-turned-antagonist in the Netherlands-U.S. group stage match gets shown a yellow card for a hard tackle. With this being Van de Donk’s second yellow card of the tournament, she will miss the quarterfinal if Netherlands advances.

56′: Netherlands nearly has a second, but ruled offside after VAR check

HALFTIME

Netherlands is clinging to a 1-0 lead despite several quality South Africa chances as Thembi Kgatlana and Daphne Van Domselaar are locked in an incredible battle. The “World Cup NOW” crew breaks it all down.

FIRST HALF

45+4′: Yet another amazing South Africa chance — and Daphne Van Domselaar save!

45′: What a stand by Daphne Van Domselaar!

Thembi Kgatlana is somehow still hunting for her — and South Africa’s — first goal thanks to this incredible sequence from the Dutch goalkeeper.

36′: Esme Brugts‘ long strike is saved

Brugts is no stranger to scoring from distance, but Kaylin Swart calmly saved this try.

34′: Another great South African chance!

Thembi Kgatlana had another spectacular run with possession and got a clean shot on goal, but Netherlands’ Daphne Van Domselaar laid out for the save.

30′: Early sub for South Africa

28′: Kick save and a beauty!

Netherlands nearly had its second goal, but Banyana Banyana goalkeeper Kaylin Swart prevented that in spectacular fashion.

26′: South Africa still creating chances

Thembi Kgatlana makes another great run but is unable to find a teammate in the box.

12′: Close to an equalizer!

South Africa has created some early chances, including off this run from Thembi Kgatlana.

9′: Netherlands strikes first!

Star midfielder Jill Roord uses a header to score off a save from South Africa goalkeeper Kaylin Swart, and Oranje Leeuwinnen are off to another early lead in this World Cup. Rood is now the Netherlands’ all-time leader in women’s World Cup goals with five.

Netherlands’ Jill Roord scores goal vs. South Africa in 9′

1′: Away we go!

Check out the full Women’s World Cup schedule and how to watch each match live here. Find the latest scores here.

FOLLOW Follow your favorites to personalize your FOX Sports experience FIFA Women’s World Cup South Africa Netherlands

&amp;amp;amp;amp;nbsp;

FIFA WORLD CUP WOMEN trending

Get more from FIFA Women’s World Cup Follow your favorites to get information about games, news and more

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

