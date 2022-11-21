Home Sports Netizens around the world are watching!Messi and Ronaldo did not meet and took a group photo for PS synthesis: the embarrassment of capitalization–Fast Technology–Technology Changes the Future
Netizens around the world are watching!Messi and Ronaldo did not meet and took a group photo for PS synthesis: the embarrassment of capitalization

Netizens around the world are watching!Messi and Ronaldo did not meet and took a group photo for PS synthesis: the embarrassment of capitalization

Netizens around the world are watching!Messi and Ronaldo did not meet and took a group photo for PS synthesis: embarrassing capitalization

The World Cup in Qatar has already begun, and an advertisement promoted by the luxury brand LV before the game is quite eye-catching. After all, the photos of Messi and Ronaldo playing in the same frame are quite exciting.

The famous luxury brand Louis Vuitton released a photo on social media of Ronaldo and Messi playing chess with LV bags as a chessboard. It has received 2.55 million likes on INS within 9 hours of posting.

On Melo’s respective INS accounts, the number of likes for this picture exceeded 20 million.

It is reported that this shooting was taken by the famous photographer Annie Leibovitz. He went to Paris and Manchester respectively to visit two top players in football. We can also see from the footage that Messi and Ronaldo are not in the same studio. Instead, they were shot separately and PS together at the end to have this epic photo in the same frame.

Of course, one of the highlights of the shoot was that it was shot with a Fujifilm GFX series medium format mirrorless camera.

