Nets, Ben Simmons recovery continues. “Change of mentality” says a source close to the player

The recovery of Ben Simmons of the Brooklyn Nets continues, having had the green light from doctors to increase workloads.

“We can’t wait to see him on the field next season,” his agent Bernie Lee said.

The Australian was sidelined in the season finale by the Nets with a back problem.

After averaging 14.7 points, 7.8 rebounds and 7.5 assists, Simmons has averaged 6.9 points, 6.3 rebounds and 6.1 assists with the Nets this season, all career lows.

“People around Ben have noticed his change in mindset and focus on rehabilitation. He’s now he’s really into everything he does,” a source close to the player told the The Post.