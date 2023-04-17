Home » Nets coach Vaughn complains about referee treatment of Joel Embiid
Nets coach Vaughn complains about referee treatment of Joel Embiid

After the loss in Game 1 of the series against the Philadelphia 76ers, coach Vaughn and the Brooklyn Nets complained about the work of the referees, especially towards Joel Embiid.

“I really hope that from the next game the referees start to whistle his steps and the 3 seconds”….

The Nets doubled down on the MVP candidate at every opportunity, but the Sixers managed to take advantage of the increased perimeter space thanks to good night shooters.

“In the playoffs, punches are given and received,” explains Vaughn, “So our ability to stay balanced throughout the game is crucial, especially on the road.”

