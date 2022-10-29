Original title: Nets Lone Ranger referee report: Three missed sentences, Nets suffered two losses, Durant was ignored by thugs

On October 29, Beijing time, the NBA officially announced the final two-minute referee report between the Nets and the Lone Ranger. The report shows that in the last two minutes of the fourth quarter and the last two minutes of overtime, there were a total of three missed calls, and the Nets suffered two losses. Durant was beaten by Finney Smith, and the referee did not blow the whistle.

The first missed call occurred 2 minutes before the end of the fourth quarter. Irving’s pass was destroyed by Doncic’s foot. The referee did not sound the whistle. Irving spread his hands to express dissatisfaction. The referee’s report pointed out that this should have been a kick violation, and Doncic deliberately stretched his foot to block Irving’s pass. This time, the Nets suffered a loss and the Lone Rangers profited.

The second missed call occurred 1 minute and 25 seconds before the end of the fourth quarter. At that time, Durant made a pull-up jumper. Finney Smith reached out to interfere. After Durant missed the shot, he spread his hands and complained to the referee about the opponent. The foul is ignored by the referee. The referee's report pointed out that this shot Finney-Smith did hit Durant's left arm, affecting his shooting, and the Nets should have gotten two free throws. This omission is also a loss for the Nets and a profit for the Lone Ranger. The third missed call came 4.5 seconds before the end of overtime. Claxton knocked down Finney Smith during a midfield screen. The referee did not blow the whistle, and the referee reported that it was an offensive screening foul. The Mavericks suffered and the Nets made a profit, but the Nets were already 4 points behind at the time and could not recover. In the third quarter of this game, there was also a scene where Durant pushed Doncic, but it was not within the scope of the referee's report. The referee did not blow the whistle at that time, and many fans believed that this action should at least be called a foul, or even a malicious foul. In the end, the Nets lost to the Mavericks 125-129 in overtime. Doncic scored 41 points, 11 rebounds and 14 assists, Irving scored 39 points, 7 rebounds, 3 steals and 4 blocks, and Durant scored 37 points. The Nets opened the season with 1 win and 4 losses, ranking second to last in the Eastern Conference.

