Nets’ new season schedule: 23 national broadcasts, 12 back-to-back two times, 5 consecutive visitors
Live it, August 18th. Today, the Nets’ new season schedule was released.
In the 82 regular season games, the Nets have a total of 23 national broadcasts, 12 back-to-back schedules, and two five-game trips during the season, their longest road trip.
The following are some of the highlights of the Nets schedule:
On October 27th and March 10th, against the Bucks;
On November 14th and January 31st, against the Lakers;
On January 23, in an away game against the Warriors, Durant returned to the Warriors’ home court for the first time with full fans;
On November 10, January 29, February 14, March 2, four New York Derbys.
