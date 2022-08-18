Home Sports Nets’ schedule for the new season: 23 national broadcasts, 12 back-to-back, two, 5 consecutive away – Teller Report Teller Report
Sports

Nets’ schedule for the new season: 23 national broadcasts, 12 back-to-back, two, 5 consecutive away – Teller Report Teller Report

by admin
Nets’ schedule for the new season: 23 national broadcasts, 12 back-to-back, two, 5 consecutive away – Teller Report Teller Report

Original title: Nets new season schedule: 23 national live broadcasts, 12 back-to-back twice, 5 consecutive visitors

Nets’ new season schedule: 23 national broadcasts, 12 back-to-back two times, 5 consecutive visitors

Live it, August 18th. Today, the Nets’ new season schedule was released.

In the 82 regular season games, the Nets have a total of 23 national broadcasts, 12 back-to-back schedules, and two five-game trips during the season, their longest road trip.

The following are some of the highlights of the Nets schedule:

On October 27th and March 10th, against the Bucks;

On November 14th and January 31st, against the Lakers;

On January 23, in an away game against the Warriors, Durant returned to the Warriors’ home court for the first time with full fans;

On November 10, January 29, February 14, March 2, four New York Derbys.

JayChan)Return to Sohu, see more

Editor:

Disclaimer: The opinions of this article only represent the author himself, Sohu is an information publishing platform, and Sohu only provides information storage space services.

See also  Football of the Day: Marseille vs Reims Hammarby vs Sundsvall Sirius vs Malmo

You may also like

Nba, the calendar of the season: matches, Italians,...

Gnonto leaves Zurich at zero? There is no...

Lecce, Normann goodbye Serie A: the background of...

Champions League: Benfica and Maccabi Haifa win

Champions: Juve already has 50 million, the other...

Seven daily medals, in total 52: it is...

European Athletics Championships: Azzurri still medal, Dallavalle silver...

Northwest Wolves beat Sichuan Jiuniu coach Feng Feng:...

LeBron James, renewal with the Lakers: he will...

Calciomercato Napoli: after Ndombele Raspadori is coming

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy