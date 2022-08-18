Original title: Nets new season schedule: 23 national live broadcasts, 12 back-to-back twice, 5 consecutive visitors

Live it, August 18th. Today, the Nets’ new season schedule was released.

In the 82 regular season games, the Nets have a total of 23 national broadcasts, 12 back-to-back schedules, and two five-game trips during the season, their longest road trip.

The following are some of the highlights of the Nets schedule:

On October 27th and March 10th, against the Bucks;

On November 14th and January 31st, against the Lakers;

On January 23, in an away game against the Warriors, Durant returned to the Warriors’ home court for the first time with full fans;

On November 10, January 29, February 14, March 2, four New York Derbys.

