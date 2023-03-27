The KSV Highlanders from Neuberg an der Mürz have won the Austrian championship title in women’s ice hockey for the first time and only as the third team. The Styrians won the final against the KEHV Lakers from Carinthia 2-0 away and 4-1 at the weekend, also in the second leg.

The Highlanders thus broke through the dominance of the Sabers Vienna and DEC Salzburg Eagles, who had previously fought out the titles in the championship held since the 2001/02 season. The Sabers are record champions with 18 championship titles, the Salzburg women are two-time champions and 15-time runners-up.