The 24-year-old rider of the Dutch team Liv followed up on the second place from the opening stage of last year’s race around Burgos.

In today’s hilly final stage, Neumanova was not as good as expected and took up almost a quarter of an hour deficit on the first New Zealander Niamh Fisher-Black. The overall winner was the local Marlen Reusserová. Neumanová took 48th place in the final ranking.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook