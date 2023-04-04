The problem area in football is the head: new findings in thousands of Swedish professionals indicate impending brain disorders after years of playing headers. The German neurologists are demanding consequences.

Even the impact of the ball can mean several hundred kilograms of strain on the head, and there are also painful headbutts. Image: dpa

FLike sport in general, football is a “relevant pillar of dementia prevention” – this is how the latest press release from the German Society for Neurology ends. Because, of course, brain health, the heart, the circulatory system and the lungs benefit from kicking and running a lot for years, as the General Secretary of the medical association, which has a large number of members, the former chief physician and neurophysiologist Peter Berlit, expressly points out again in an interview.

And yet, this week, the neurologists are once again not speaking to the public as football advocates, but as critics and vigorous admonishers. It’s about the headball game that has been controversial for years. “As a doctor, one would have to say: clearly prohibit.” Instead, with a view to the dementia risk of long-time footballers, a new “cause for concern” is stated.