NEVEGAL TRAIL | Sportdimontagna.com

The date to mark on the calendar is Sunday 24 September. Two tracks proposed by the Nevegallika organizational team: the long one for athletes and enthusiasts of the discipline with 21 kilometers and a positive difference in altitude of 1700 meters and the short one, also dedicated to the less sporty, of 8 kilometers and 500 meters of positive difference in altitude.

And the classic Strava challenge could not be missing, open to all until 18 September and visible at the link https://www.strava.com/segments/29612128. «With the direct route, the “Muro” returns, i.e. the second ascent of the Nevegal Trail which from Rifugio La Grava climbs up to Malga Col Toront» comments Gianpaolo Garaboni, soul of the Nevegallika association and heart of the event. «And the rule is always the same: run the Strava segment harder and faster to set the fastest time and enter the ranking of the best five men and women! So you have the chance to win free entry to the Trail del Nevegal».

The real battle begins now, so lace up your trail running shoes and climb Nevegal challenging yourself, but above all having fun.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

