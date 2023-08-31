Home » NEVEGAL TRAIL | Sportdimontagna.com
Sports

NEVEGAL TRAIL | Sportdimontagna.com

by admin
NEVEGAL TRAIL | Sportdimontagna.com

The date to mark on the calendar is Sunday 24 September. Two tracks proposed by the Nevegallika organizational team: the long one for athletes and enthusiasts of the discipline with 21 kilometers and a positive difference in altitude of 1700 meters and the short one, also dedicated to the less sporty, of 8 kilometers and 500 meters of positive difference in altitude.

And the classic Strava challenge could not be missing, open to all until 18 September and visible at the link https://www.strava.com/segments/29612128. «With the direct route, the “Muro” returns, i.e. the second ascent of the Nevegal Trail which from Rifugio La Grava climbs up to Malga Col Toront» comments Gianpaolo Garaboni, soul of the Nevegallika association and heart of the event. «And the rule is always the same: run the Strava segment harder and faster to set the fastest time and enter the ranking of the best five men and women! So you have the chance to win free entry to the Trail del Nevegal».

The real battle begins now, so lace up your trail running shoes and climb Nevegal challenging yourself, but above all having fun.

See also  World Baseball Classic live updates: Pool C, Pool D group play underway

You may also like

Chinese Men’s Basketball Team Falls Short Against Puerto...

92,000 fans – a new record in women’s...

Unveiling the Draw: Champions League 2023-2024 Group Stage...

The Council of State has admitted Lecco to...

The Rising Popularity of Rural Basketball: Over 70...

Bryce Harper’s 300th Home Run Not Enough as...

Bologna-Milan: a ceiling on prices but that they...

Chinese Football Association Introduces Official Mascot ‘Dark Horse...

Adrian Mannarino and Benjamin Bonzi qualified for the...

Positive Doping Test Reveals Cuban Athlete’s Loss of...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy