«Never help from him, Ferrari all lined up»- breaking latest news

“Michael was stronger than me but he had already been with Ferrari since 1996 and Jean Todt considered him a son”: the Brazilian did not discount his old Scuderia teammate Schumacher

“I’ve always made friends and I’ve always had a good relationship with all my colleagues, but Michael has never supported me.” Rubens Barrichello, recalling his years as a Ferrari driver, did not give discounts to his old teammate Schumacher.

In the «Beyond the Grid» podcast, the Brazilian recalled the period between the end of the 90s and the early 2000s and the competition born between him and the other Cavallino rider. Schumacher’s successes on the one hand, his renunciations on the other: Barrichello, who in 2018 had revealed that he had cancer in his neck, recalled again the famous episode of Zeltweg, at the Austrian GP, ​​when in 2002 he was in head of the race and the team – specifically Jean Todt – ordered him to let his German companion pass. After his initial refusal, he said he had given in “for fear of a sudden dismissal”. And Schumacher? “He has never been there to offer help, and I’ve never asked him,” the Brazilian reiterated. But Schumacher on the podium symbolically left the top step to his companion and bowed in front of him.

In those days it was even rumored that Barrichello’s contract stated that he could not compete with him; but no: «My contract said nothing about the impossibility of competing against Michael. For my own good I have accepted many things but many others I have rejected. I said yes to some because I spent six years waiting for my moment…». Then a jab directed at Ferrari: «Many times we ended a meeting and then another one started only with Michael. In the end, it was clear that the team was all for him». Heavy words that Barrichello himself then tried to reduce: «I repeat: Michael was stronger than me, without a doubt. But he had already been with Ferrari since 1996, he had four more years of experience in the team, and Jean Todt (team principal, ed) considered him a son. So for a newcomer there was no freedom of action». Competition, even after so many years, remains an impulse that is difficult to curb.

