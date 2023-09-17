New Asian Games in Hangzhou: A Trilogy of Promotional Videos Showcasing the Unique Charms and Legacy of the Games

“New Asian Games, Hangzhou Charms” Trilogy Promotional Video Released

On September 16, the final installment of the trilogy of promotional videos with the theme of “New Asian Games, Hangzhou Charms” was officially launched. Titled “Asian Games In Hangzhou,” this creative animation showcases traditional Chinese art forms such as seal cutting, calligraphy, and traditional Chinese painting.

The animation features a protagonist in the form of a seal carved with gold and stone, highlighting the expressive function of Chinese hieroglyphics. The exquisite seal of Xiling Seal Society serves as a carrier, depicting the warmth and unique “imprint” that the Hangzhou Asian Games brings to people. The title “In” in the film’s title is pronounced the same as the Chinese character “Yin,” emphasizing the charm of “Asian Games in Hangzhou.”

Divided into five chapters, each approximately 25 seconds long, the film tells a story of the Asian Games’ impact on Hangzhou. In the “Equestrian” chapter, the upgraded venue transforms into a carousel, attracting tourists to experience its infinite vitality.

The “Volleyball” chapter portrays the romantic fate that unfolds during the grand gathering of talents. Tourists from foreign countries fall in love with Hangzhou because of the Asian Games and choose to get married in the city.

The “Football” chapter illustrates the power of participation and unity among all “members.” The beauty of competitive sports inspires more people to take to the green fields and sweat it out.

In the “Break Dance” chapter, the film conveys the youth and vitality of the new and old Asian Games projects. The flashing skateboards inside and outside the venue make people eager to try their hand at break dancing.

Lastly, the “Ping Pong Chapter” depicts the bridging of communication between cultures through the sport. As the racket hits the ball, a Chinese “Hello!” is met with an English “Hello!” and positive responses in many languages. This showcases the cross-border charm of sports.

The film not only portrays the Asian Games as an important preparation goal but also highlights its far-reaching impact on residents, the city, and future development. For instance, break dancing, a new project entering Asia for the first time, has moved from a street sport to the world stage, inspiring more young people to participate and enjoy the passion and vitality of the sport.

Additionally, the Asian Games has led to improvements in urban energy levels, infrastructure upgrades, and the cultivation of workers and high-quality talents with a more international perspective. The post-game reuse of competition venues will also benefit local residents. The legacy of the Hangzhou Asian Games runs deep, nourishing the city and its people even after the games conclude.

