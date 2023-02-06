New Balance presents the new AS Roma esports shirt in view of the team’s upcoming matches.

With a bright and futuristic design, the shirt stands out in a lively Lemon Chrome colourway, with black lightning-shaped graphics that hint at the future of this historic club.

Despite the modern look, the shirt continues to honor the glorious history of AS Roma, with the writing “Sons of Rome” placed on the back under the collar, in homage to the bond between the city, the team that bears his name and those who wear the shirt.

The AS Roma esports team will wear the new kit in all official competitions next season. Fans will also be able to obtain the virtual jersey, which can be used through the Konami eFootball game, which is scheduled to launch this autumn.

AS Roma esports player Adrian Urma said: “It’s really exciting to wear a shirt dedicated to us from the esports team, it makes us even more proud to play for the club. The captivating design captures this emotion perfectly and it will be an extraordinary moment when we wear it for the first time”.

The AS Roma esports shirt is the novelty of the New Balance “Our World, Our Roma” campaign for this season. The creativity is led by international photographer Justin Bettman, who has worked alongside the brand to help highlight the link between the new design, the club and its relationship with the city.