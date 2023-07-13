New beta software for Garmin Forerunner 255 and 955: find out the latest news

Garmin has launched a rich new beta software for the Forerunner 255 and Forerunner 955 series. Here is a complete overview. The new software offers a number of features for the Forerunner 955 and Forerunner 255 series. Corresponding software for the Garmin Forerunner 265, Forerunner 965, as well as non-Pro versions of …

New beta software for Garmin Forerunner 255 and 955: discover the latest news Read More »

The post New beta software for Garmin Forerunner 255 and 955: discover the latest news appeared first on .

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

