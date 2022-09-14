Home Sports New Blues boss: sack Tuchel because of disagreements, Premier League can make All-Stars
New Blues boss: sack Tuchel because of disagreements, Premier League can make All-Stars

New Blues boss: sack Tuchel because of disagreements, Premier League can make All-Stars

Original title: New Blues boss: sack Tuchel because of disagreements, Premier League can make All-Star

On September 14th, Beijing time, Todd Burley, the new Chelsea American owner, accepted an exclusive interview. In the released video interview, Burley talked about the assumptions about various football concepts and the issue of dismissing Tuchel.

Regarding the dismissal of Tuchel, Burley said: “As a boss, we don’t expect to be a real boss who understands talent. We will let professional people do it. Our vision for the club is to find a team that is truly willing to work with The coaches we work with, we’re not sure if Thomas sees our vision the same way we do, we don’t have a shared vision. No one is right or wrong, we just see the future differently. This is not the same as Zagreb ( loss) is irrelevant, the real problem is that we see Chelsea FC differently.”

Asked if he would support the Europa League, Burleigh said: “I think the Champions League has taken its place in the most important league, where the best teams in Europe are playing.” The boss, Burleigh, naturally mentioned the comparison of football and American sports: “The Major League Baseball makes a huge profit from the All-Star Game, maybe a Monday + Tuesday, it is 200 million US dollars in revenueTherefore, for the Premier League, a North-South All-Star Game can easily generate income to finance and feed back the teams at the lower levels of the football pyramid. “

