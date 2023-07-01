New Board of Directors of National League Begins Planning for Apertura 2023 Tournament: Objectives, VAR Light, and Reintegration of Platense

Title: National League’s Board of Directors Prepares for Apertura 2023 with Ambitious Objectives

Publication Date: June 30, 2023

The newly appointed Board of Directors of the National League, under the leadership of lawyer Jorge Herrera, has wasted no time in gearing up for the upcoming Apertura 2023 tournament. In a recent Extraordinary Assembly, the clubs discussed crucial aspects that will shape the tournament, with two more sessions scheduled.

Roque Pascua, the secretary of Honduran football, provided insight into the objectives that the National League aims to achieve following the departure of Wuilfredo Guzmán. Enhancing the development of soccer and providing the best possible resources to the teams are key priorities for the league. Comfort, security, and an impressive fan experience are among the top goals, with close collaboration with the Government of the Republic to secure investments in football infrastructure, including the construction of approximately 10 or eight football stadiums throughout the country.

Acknowledging the importance of security, Pascua emphasized the desire to create a safe environment that encourages families to attend matches without concerns. To further strengthen youth development, the league intends to establish structures that actively involve teams in training and nurturing young talent. By enabling good stadiums, ensuring security, and delivering an exciting show, the National League believes it can enter a promising stage of growth.

Regarding the implementation of Video Assistant Referee (VAR) technology, Pascua shared that the outgoing Board of Directors had identified four potential options. While the certification process is essential, exploring costs and potential sponsorships will be crucial for the league to make an informed decision. Pascua highlighted the possibility of initiating the VAR Light technology during the second half of the Apertura 2023 tournament, as referees will require adequate training. The mission is to include VAR in the league’s proceedings even if it means deploying it in the final rounds to ensure its readiness for the following Closing tournament.

With regards to the potential reintegration of Platense, Pascua emphasized the need to await the resolution from the competent Honduran jurisdictional entities. Pascua expressed the league’s commitment to respecting the decision of the Appeals Commission, while noting that the bases of the championship have already been approved for 10 clubs. Any potential modifications due to Platense’s reentry could complicate matters, but the league is prepared to handle the situation.

Finally, Pascua addressed the possibility of expanding the league to 12 teams if required by law. While complying with reforms is a priority, there is a consensus that the league would most likely accommodate 12 teams rather than 11, should such a change occur.

The National League’s new Board of Directors aims to bring about significant advancements within Honduran soccer, focusing on innovation, infrastructure development, and ensuring a secure and exciting experience for both players and fans. As they continue to plan for the Apertura 2023 tournament, the league remains steadfast in its commitment to fostering growth and success in Honduran football.

