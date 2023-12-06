new call-up to the Colombian National Team

The Colombian National Team has added a last-minute call-up to its roster for upcoming friendlies in the United States, bringing back a familiar face to the squad. Roger Beyker Martínez, a forward for Racing in Argentina, has been called up to play in friendly matches against Venezuela on December 10 and Mexico on December 16. Despite having good performances in Argentina, he did not get the opportunity to play during the Qualifiers. However, the 29-year-old striker is now back with the team and is eager to make an impact in the upcoming friendlies. With his return, he hopes to become an alternative for the Qualifiers and make a strong case for inclusion in future matches. Colombia’s coaching staff is hopeful that Martínez will take advantage of this friendly showcase to showcase his skills and potentially secure a spot in the squad for future matches.

