New club for controversial coach André Fuhr

There are massive allegations against handball coach André Fuhr. Now he has a new job. (imago images / wolf-sportfoto / Marco Wolf via www.imago-images.de)

“I want things to be different in the future. And that people no longer have the opportunity to deal with young athletes in this way and that everyone else looks the other way. That’s actually my biggest motivation,” said former Dutch international Jolanda Bombis-Robben in a recent interview with Deutschlandfunk.

Years ago, she trained under André Fuhr for the Bundesliga club Blomberg-Lippe. She told us last October: “That it was the worst season for me. I haven’t cried that many times because of handball. It was a season where I felt helpless and vulnerable and it also fueled fear.”

Apparently not an individual opinion. Numerous players from clubs in which André Fuhr was active contacted Nadine Dobler, who works at the “Start Against Violence” advice center, and reported on their experiences last autumn:

allegations of psychological abuse

“We are talking about psychological violence that those affected have experienced – not every single one – over a total period of 15, 16 years,” summarizes Nadine Dobler. National players from Bundesliga club Borussia Dortmund were the first to contact the advice center for competitive athletes and get the case rolling.

As soon as the first allegations became known, Fuhr’s lawyer had rejected them in a statement. Borussia Dortmund released André Fuhr in mid-September, but emphasized that this was not associated with prejudice. Two days later, a message from the German Handball Federation about his honorary coach Fuhr: “Due to the current discussions about his person, he is not available to build the new U19/20 national team”.

Looking back, handball player Jolanda Bombis-Robben sees a sticking point here: “André Fuhr was able to walk himself and that makes a difference now. If it had said ‘because of allegations we are separating’, that might have given the outside world a completely different impression.” A new club could say that there was nothing. And that is exactly what has happened now.

50 affected people report

In autumn 2022, a new commitment from André Fuhr still seemed unthinkable. More and more players had gone public at the time. Among other things, in an article in the magazine “Spiegel” they reported in detail about abuse of power and border violations by André Fuhr.

According to information from “Start against Violence”, more than 50 people affected had reported there in the whole time. There is no current statement from André Fuhrs. The coach’s lawyer left the question unanswered by the time of going to press.

The German Handball Federation wanted to have the allegations investigated immediately after they arose. In a hurry, the DHB set up a commission that was supposed to work through the whole thing independently. Apparently, the members did not agree on the goals of their work, and the commission dissolved. It has now started work in a new composition and is currently conducting hearings with those affected.

In its notification of the Fuhr obligation, MTG Horst mentions neither the allegations by handball players nor the ongoing investigation by the review commission.

swept under the table

“I was very shocked that it was simply swept under the table completely. And for me that means, okay, there are still people who don’t take it seriously,” says Jolanda Bombis-Robben. For them, an indication that Fuhr’s new club is all about sporting success. This is also how MTG Horst’s answer to the Deutschlandfunk inquiry reads as to why she signed Andre Fuhr:

“MTG Horst was looking for a handball coach, André Fuhr was available.”

Jolanda Bombis-Robben says this new signing is much too quick, she says in an interview. In her opinion, waiting until after the processing report would have given a better picture: “And I just completely lack the responsibility that a club has to the outside world, for its players, for its players, but also for the entire sports concept.”

No reasons against obligation

On its website, MTG Horst is responsible, condemns any kind of (sexualized) violence and states that it creates protective structures for everyone to prevent violence. Apparently, this proclaimed attitude and André Fuhr’s commitment are not mutually exclusive for the club. The MTG Horst writes:

“André Fuhr has neither been convicted nor charged. Based on the situation, there are no reasons that would have spoken against an obligation”. Again and again, clubs or associations use criminal law to argue in such situations. They make it easy for themselves and deliberately ignore psychological violence and its consequences here.

“Well, I would have wished that a new club would at least wait for the result of the processing committee, because for me there are massive allegations in the room where you have to look at how to deal with it in the future, what you can learn from it, how that could happen. I would have wished that people would wait and see,” says Nadine Dobler from “Start Against Violence”.

The German Handball Federation also points to the processing commission, “whose results we would like to wait and consider in the interests of those affected and involved before we would possibly act in any way.”

The DHB writes to us when asked about an assessment of André Fuhr’s new signing in a legal-sounding statement. In it, the association also points out possible consequences under sports law: “In principle, we can also impose penalties under association law, up to and including bans or license withdrawals.”

not given up hope

Jolanda Bombis-Robben went public last fall because she wanted to raise awareness of interpersonal violence in sport and change something in the sport system. The fact that MTG hired Horst André Fuhr even before the investigative commission’s report was available seems to ignore the exertion of the players concerned and their allegations:

“Of course it’s very bitter for players who have taken on a lot and now realize okay, the man already has a new job. Did that make any sense then? So asking the question is justified. But I have not given up hope that changes will actually be brought about.”

