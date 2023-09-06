New coach for ÖFB captain Puntigam in Houston

Austria’s team captain Sarah Puntigam gets a new coach at Houston Dash. The National Women’s Soccer League (NWSL) club announced on Wednesday the split from Sam Laity, who only started operations on December 21, 2022. Houston will present an interim solution in the “near future,” the club said.

Houston is currently only in tenth place in the twelve-league. Puntigam was last not used in the 0-1 draw against San Diego Wave. Previously, the 30-year-old had always been there in four competitive games.

