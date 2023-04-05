As of: 04/05/2023 8:24 p.m

Sebastian Hoeneß made a perfect debut as coach of VfB Stuttgart. Just one day and one training session after his performance, VfB beat 1. FC Nürnberg 1-0 (0-0) in the quarter-finals of the DFB Cup. Substitute Enzo Millot scored the goal of the day in the traditional duel (83rd).

FCN, the last remaining second division team in the competition, was only equal in the first half in a moderate game on Wednesday (April 5th, 2023). The Stuttgart team turned up the heat after the break and deservedly won in the end.

To the live ticker: Nuremberg against Stuttgart

arrow right

Quarterfinals

arrow right

30 minutes late due to traffic problems

The game started half an hour late because many spectators were still stuck in heavy traffic. For the first time this season, the stadium was sold out with 50,000 fans.

However, the long wait was initially not rewarded, the spectators saw an extremely tough game in the first half. It was noticeable for both teams that they were stuck in a relegation battle, and little went together in terms of play.

A shot from Nuremberg’s Kwadwoh Duah was the only noteworthy conclusion until the break, FCN was the slightly more active team.

Pfeiffer and Guirassy with big chances

At the beginning of the second half, VfB sent a sign of life: Goalkeeper Peter Vindahl had to intervene twice when Waldemar Anton headed the ball and Luca Pfeiffer shot from the back (51′). Stuttgart seemed livelier from then on and had a great chance to take the lead in the 63rd minute: Vindahl let a long-range shot rebound and Pfeiffer hit the follow-up shot well over it from close range.

That was Pfeiffer’s last action, he had to make room for the freshly recovered Serhou Guirassy. The French attacker was right in the game and had a free shot in the 71st minute, only hitting Vindahl’s arms.

Ito bedient Millot

The FCN hardly provided any relief let alone danger. It was significant that playmaker Jens Castrop, until then the most conspicuous Nuremberg player, had to leave the field in the 69th minute with cramps. The hosts were just chasing, Stuttgart was clearly the better team in the second half.

Millot’s winning goal was the logical consequence: Hiroki Ito fit precisely into the Frenchman’s path during a counterattack, and with a bit of luck he found a gap between Vindahl’s arms. Nuremberg’s Tim Handwerker had rushed back too late.

Now relegation battle again

In everyday life in the second division, Nürnberg, who are in danger of being relegated, will meet Karlsruher SC on Saturday at 1 p.m. For Stuttgart, one league higher on Sunday at 5.30 p.m. is the important basement duel at VfL Bochum.