sanremo (im)

New coach, but usual script for Derthona, who comes out humiliated by the trip to Sanremo, a disaster, even wider than the previous two that cost Fabio Fossati the bench. It was very difficult to imagine that the Tortonese could win in Liguria, against a very strong team. And the cost of adapting to the ideas and schemes of the new coach Marcello Chezzi, who introduced other training methods and a different tactical module, also had to be put in the budget. But frankly, a result like the 5-1 in favor of Sanremese mercilessly lays bare the general inadequacy of Derthona, with the feeling that giving a shock and changing the tactics is not enough to raise the situation of heavy crisis, which sees the bianconeri quart ‘last with just three teams behind, in the middle of the relegation zone.

Chezzi changes form

Many news, some by necessity, others by choice: Derthona applies the 4-2-3-1, using all the offensive forces, that is Saccà and Romairone on the sides and Manasiev employed as a playmaker, behind a striker who surprisingly is not the controversial Gomez but the young D’Arcangelo. Behind, with Zucchini disqualified, the central players are Tambussi and Soplantai with Agazzi on the right and Procopio on the left, two median with Ciko and Giannone, Edo will not be in the goal for a while, stretched, and it’s up to the expert Fiory, at first in the black and white jersey.

The day turned for the worst from the beginning: a cross from Secondo, Rizzo’s head and defense firm on the advantage that immediately marked the game. At 21 ‘the doubling, with a nice free-kick from the edge of the area beaten by Gagliardi. Derthona tries to shake up and at half an hour reopens the conversation with a great goal from Romairone in reverse, but there is not even time to hope, because at 39 ‘the Ligurians tripled with Camilli, who then closes the match at the start of the second half. In the absolute middle nothing, Gagliardi signs the fifth goal in the final but now the weight of the passive is no longer counted. If the goal was to return from Sanremo not necessarily with points but with some positive signs to work on, the impression is that instead there is everything to throw away, both in team performance and in individual ones, where only Procopio and Romairone. It is also difficult to wait for the opening of the market in a month and a half without demotivating the current group, from which there is an absolute need for redemption. And on Sunday at Coppi comes Legnano, another tough opponent. –

Stefano Brocchetti