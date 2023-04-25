Home » New concept in Düsseldorf: Fortuna pilot project – free entry to three games planned
New concept in Düsseldorf: Fortuna pilot project – free entry to three games planned

As of: 04/25/2023 9:07 p.m

With a new concept, Fortuna Düsseldorf wants to give all spectators free entry to three home games. Details of the pilot project in the coming season are not yet known.

Fortuna Düsseldorf will start a pilot project with free entry to home games in the coming season. The club will announce this at a press conference on Wednesday (04/26/23). According to information from WDR, this applies to at least three home games in the 2023/24 season. An expansion of the project to other games, also in the following seasons, is not excluded.

counter-financing through new sponsors?

Fortuna’s CEO Alexander Jobst, among others, will provide information on the exact procedure on Wednesday, and Düsseldorf’s Mayor Stephan Keller will also take part. The lost income is to be absorbed by sponsors. According to media reports, the first deals have already been closed.

The average attendance at Fortuna in the current second division season is around 29,000 spectators. However, the arena in Düsseldorf can hold up to 54,600 spectators. This corresponds to an average utilization of just over 50 percent. After the recent 2-0 defeat in Nuremberg, promotion to the Bundesliga is a long way off. The gap to relegation place three is nine points – with five games left.

