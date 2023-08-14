New Cycle for El Tri: Jimmy Lozano’s Position on Naturalized Players

Mexican Team Prepares for a New Cycle Under Jimmy Lozano’s Leadership

By Alan Alberdi | 13/08/2023 – 07:14hs CST

© Mauricio Salas/JAM MEDIA

As a new cycle begins for the Mexican national team, led by Jimmy Lozano, there are questions regarding the inclusion of naturalized players. Historically, Chivas de Guadalajara has contributed a significant number of players to the Mexican team. However, recent processes have seen a decline in Chivas’ players being summoned. It is expected that this trend may change under Jimmy Lozano’s coaching.

Following the disappointment of the Qatar World Cup 2022, the Mexican team initially turned to Diego Cocca as their coach before changing direction. Jimmy Lozano’s success in the Gold Cup has earned him official ratification in his position as the new selector.

One of the main challenges that Jimmy Lozano will face is the issue of naturalized Mexicans. The coach has already shown interest in Julian Quinones, a striker for America and a strong candidate to receive a call-up. Quinones is currently the most requested naturalized player for the Mexican national team.

Lozano has made it clear that he believes the national team belongs to everyone, regardless of their background. He stated, “There are no ‘A’ or ‘B’ Mexicans. That is how we are going to see it, that all of Mexico knows it, and all the players know it. Whoever is excited and wants to come will be there, whoever is in the best moment and is Mexican will have the best opportunities to come and play their best football.”

With the possibility of Julian Quinones joining the national team, two players from Chivas could potentially lose prominence. Alexis Vega will need to improve his physical conditioning to regain lost ground, while Roberto Alvarado, who participated in the Gold Cup, has yet to secure a leading role.

As Jimmy Lozano begins his new cycle as the head coach of the Mexican national team, it remains to be seen how he will navigate the challenges of integrating naturalized players and reshaping the team for future success.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

