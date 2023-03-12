Tony Yoka (right) facing Carlos Takam, at the Zénith de Paris, March 11, 2023. FRANCK FIFE / AFP

This defeat, he did not really see it coming. French heavyweight Tony Yoka lost on points to Franco-Cameroonian Carlos Takam on Saturday evening March 11 in Paris, ten months after the first setback of his professional career. But as much as the defeat, certainly unexpected, against the powerful Congolese Martin Bakole on May 14, 2022 at Bercy, after a shaky preparation, stemmed from a certain logic, as much as that of the day poses serious and deep questions about the rest of his career and his dream of a world title.

Saturday evening at the Zénith, the 2016 Olympic champion, who had himself warned that he had no room for error, could not find the fault for ten very tight rounds against the 42-year-old veteran, and finally bowed on a split decision of the judges (96-94, 96-94, 94-96).

“I’m very disappointed this time because compared to last year when I didn’t have a good training camp, this time it went well. But Carlos also worked a lot and he was the strongest tonight.recognized the French heavyweight after his fight.

A very strong opponent

To start again, Tony Yoka could have gone for an opponent with a modest pedigree, but it was against the experienced Carlos Takam, (now 40 wins for seven defeats and a draw) that he had chosen to make his feedback. Even if he was not the Carlos Takam of the great years, the one who put Anthony Joshua or Alexander Povetkin in difficulty, the Franco-Cameroonian was a very solid opponent in the category.

This fight between the two best French heavyweights, former training partners, was also long awaited by the world of boxing in France. “I didn’t want to come back with a little fight. I said he was the strongest opponent I had faced so far, he is a reference among heavyweights »Yoka said.

Under the eyes of several other Olympic champions − Nikola Karabatic, Martin Fourcade or Brahim Asloum − the most publicized boxer in France arrived in the ring shortly before 11:30 p.m. Much younger and much taller than his opponent, Yoka, who had never been so heavy (113.9 kg), was active and mobile from the start of hostilities, but Takam had control of the center of the ring.

Tony Yoka, swollen left eye and cut on the eyelid, after his lost fight against Carlos Takam, in Paris, March 11, 2023. FRANCK FIFE / AFP

” This is not the end “

Encouraged by « Tony, Tony » descending from the stands, he was sometimes precise against the massive carcass of Takam, but he especially suffered the compact boxing and the hooks of his opponent, who waltzed his mouthguard during the seventh round. “He was the smartest tactically tonight, he found the breach several times”he estimated, his face cut above his swollen left eye.

At 30, Tony Yoka now has eleven wins for two losses and will have to lower his ambitions and fight even harder to find opponents likely to bring him closer to the top 10.

“I was counting on this fight to reconnect with victory”he confided Tony Yoka at the microphone of Canal +. “It’s hard, more than last year” more ” This is not the end “he added, assuring that he was going “ work technically, tactically » to return to the ring in June.

