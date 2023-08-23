New Faces Set to Join Mexican National Team for September FIFA Date

New Faces Expected on Mexican National Team for Upcoming FIFA Date

Jaime Lozano, the coach of the Mexican National Team, is set to introduce some fresh faces for the FIFA Date in September. The team will be taking on Australia and Uzbekistan in the United States, and Lozano is keen on observing players who have yet to receive an opportunity in the Tri Mayor.

While the coaching staff has been closely monitoring players in the MX League and those active in Europe, the upcoming list will predominantly consist of local players due to the challenges faced by some European players in serving the Tricolor.

Among the potential newcomers expected to be included in the player list next week are César Huerta from Pumas, Fidel Ambriz from León, and Jesús Orozco from Chivas. Huerta has been performing impressively in the Clausura 2023, even scoring two goals in five games. His call-up would mark a return of a Pumas player to the Tri Mayor, with the last being Arturo “Palermo” Ortiz under Gerardo Martino.

Fidel Ambriz could earn his first National Team call-up for his mature display in midfield for León, despite being just 20 years old. His inclusion, however, will depend on the plans of the Mexican Under-23 Team, which is preparing for the Pan American Games in Chile.

Meanwhile, Jesús “Chiquete” Orozco has previously been called up to the Tri Mayor but is yet to make his debut. The Chivas youth team player has been instrumental for his team, catching Lozano’s attention with his ability to play in both center back and left back positions.

Lozano understands the importance of all players being fully focused on the National Team during the FIFA Date in September. With the closing of transfer windows in Europe approaching, he expects that some “Europeans” may not be able to join the team. In such cases, they will have the option to not respond to the call and instead reappear in the FIFA Date of October for matches against Ghana and Germany, also taking place in the United States.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

