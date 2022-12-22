Home Sports New Ferrari F1, there is the date: presentation on February 14th
The Prancing Horse has announced the day on which the single-seater with which Leclerc and Sainz will attack the next World Championship will be unveiled

The name is not yet known, but Ferrari fans are already ready to fall in love with it: let’s talk about the new Prancing Horse single-seater for the 2023 F1 World Championship, which will be presented on Valentine’s Day.

project 675

Project no. 675 for the 73rd world championship will be presented on February 14th, the single-seater will once again be entrusted to Charles Leclerc and Carlos Sainz, in their third year as teammates.

new leader

The big news will certainly be the leadership of the team, which passes from the management of Mattia Binotto to that of Frederic Vasseur, who arrived from Alfa Romeo and officially in office as team principal from next 9 January. Ferrari resumes the pursuit of the F1 drivers’ title that has been missing since 2007, from second place in the two 2022 world championships, the drivers (with Leclerc) and the constructors. In 2022 the Cavallino collected three victories with the Monegasque and one with Sainz, as well as 12 overall pole positions.

