New foreign aid joins Zhejiang Guangsha men’s basketball team as guard and won Ligue 1 MVP

On September 9, the Zhejiang Guangsha Men’s Basketball Team officially announced that the club signed Will Cummings and completed the registration. The American defender will represent Guangsha in the 2022-2023 CBA League. The reporter learned that he is expected to make his debut in the summer league tonight.

Cummings, who was born in 1992, is 1.88 meters tall and plays as a guard. He graduated from NCAA Temple University. As an undrafted (note: players selected in the draft)Cummings has a short experience of playing in the NBA and its affiliated leagues, but most of his career has been in European leagues and he is very familiar with FIBA ​​events.

In the 2021-2022 season, Cummings played for Levallois in the Ligue 1 and won the regular season MVP. Last season, he played in 35 Ligue 1 games, averaging 16.9 points, 2.3 rebounds and 5.3 assists per game, with a three-point shooting rate of 35.8%; played in 20 European Cup games, averaging 17.9 points, 3.7 rebounds and 4.6 assists per game. 41.1% hit rate.

Guangsha Club said that as a core defender, Cummings has excellent organizational skills and sense of sharing the ball. At the same time, in terms of personal offense, he has excellent accurate shooting and killing ability. I believe his arrival will definitely enhance the strength of the team’s backline. “I hope Cummings can integrate into the team as soon as possible, bring out his technical characteristics, help the team achieve better results, and contribute more exciting games to fans and friends.”

At present, the Guangsha Men’s Basketball Team is playing in the summer league in Qidong, Jiangsu. With the return of Hu Jinqiu, Zhao Yanhao and Zhao Jiaren, the integrity of the team’s lineup has been improved. If Cummings can play as soon as possible, the team’s running-in will be improved. It will be a great help for preparing for battle.