Status: 03/13/2023 5:48 p.m

Hertha BSC has announced the investment volume of its new investor: the capital increase should amount to 100 million euros. According to 777 Partners, this investment is not subject to any conditions.

In the middle of the relegation battle, Hertha BSC presented its new strategic partner. At a press conference with President Kay Bernstein, Managing Director Thomas Herrich and investor Josh Wander, head of 777 Partners, the association made the details of the cooperation with the Florida investment company public.

Accordingly, 777 Partners will initially invest a total of 100 million euros in the association. Investor Josh Wander and the club did not want to comment on further details. Loud “kicker“The investor officially acquires about 75 percent of the shares in the KGaA – and thus about ten percent more than the Tennor subsidiary Peil Investment BV held. This coincides with rbb information from club circles.



Investor 777 Partners joins Hertha BSC Hertha BSC has a new investor. As the club announced on Saturday, the investment company 777 Partners is taking over all shares in Hertha BSC GmbH & Co. KGaA, which previously belonged to Lars Windhorst and his Tennor Holding.more

Herrich: “The central building block for licensing

For Hertha, direct donations are fundamental to economic stability. “The entry of 777 is a key building block of the licensing and the obligations of the

dismantling the past,” said Hertha Managing Director Thomas Herrich.

The capital city club had already announced on Saturday that the investment company 777 Partners would take over all shares in Hertha BSC GmbH & Co. KGaA that previously belonged to Lars Windhorst and his Tennor Holding, that is 64.7 percent.

In the course of taking over the shares from Hertha’s ex-investor Lars Windhorst, the company will receive two seats on the supervisory board, which now consists of a total of five members. The new partner will also take on two seats on the company’s Advisory Board.

Bernstein: “Bury Big City Club label”

For Hertha President Kay Bernstein, the new cooperation is a turning point after turbulent years. The club boss settled accounts with the former investor, but also with the former club management. It was the day to “bury” the “Big City Club” label once and for all.

The “megalomania of the past few years” is over. You want to work “humbly” and “focus on the essentials”. Wander called Bernstein and Herrich “the right people to run the club”.



This is Hertha’s new investor Hertha BSC has a new investor, which was officially announced on Saturday. 777 Partners joins the old lady and brings a huge network with her. Will Hertha BSC benefit from this or become a victim of a franchise plan? By Marc Schwitzkymore

Hertha investor has numerous clubs in the portfolio

Unlike Windhorst, the new Miami-based investor has a lot of experience in professional football. Since September 2021, the company has increasingly invested in football clubs worldwide from the first to the third division. In addition to the Paris suburban club Red Star Paris, the portfolio also includes the first division clubs FC Sevilla, Standard Liège, Vasco da Gama from Brazil, Melbourne Victory and the second division club CFC Genoa.

The head of the football department has been Don Dransfeld since the end of May 2022, who previously worked as strategic director at English champions Manchester City, including for the takeover of other clubs worldwide.

Broadcast: rbbUM6, March 13, 2023, 6 p.m