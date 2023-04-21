New job: Lahm, Klinsmann and Völler members of the UEFA Advisory Board

Status: 04/21/2023 2:31 p.m

The appointment calendars of Philipp Lahm, Jürgen Klinsmann and Rudi Völler will be a bit fuller in the future. In the future, all three world champions will work on a prominent UEFA advisory board.

The advisory body, the creation of which was approved by UEFA’s Executive Committee at its last meeting in Lisbon in early April, will, according to UEFA “To be an institutional but independent voice and to bring experience to the table on fundamental football issues such as the Laws of the Game, refereeing, the match calendar, elite youth development and player welfare” .

In addition to the German trio, international greats such as Zinedine Zidane, Jose Mourinho, Luis Figo, Paolo Maldini and Carlo Ancelotti belong to the 24-strong advisory board. Lahm, who will increasingly be in the limelight as tournament director of the EM 2024 in Germany, and Völler, who has been installed as the new sports director of the national team, have taken on important roles in German football and can now exert direct influence elsewhere.

It’s also about contentious issues like the VAR

The group will meet with former soccer stars and coaches in Nyon next Monday for their inaugural meeting. Meetings of the body should be an integral part of the UEFA calendar.

The agenda for the first session includes discussions around refereeing, such as when UEFA deems intervention necessary, handball and player behavior in the context of VAR decisions, as well as issues related to competitions and football medicine.

Klinsmann has also worked for FIFA

“UEFA is delighted to see those who have shaped the history of football with their talent and philosophy for decades, gathering again around our common goal – to protect football and its essential values.” said UEFA President Aleksander Ceferin.

It is interesting at this point that Klinsmann in particular also let himself be harnessed for FIFA – and that is the institution that, in Ceferin’s opinion, threatens football the most. At the World Cup in Qatar, Klinsmann led the technical study group and appeared several times at press conferences in Doha’s media center. At the time, however, the former team boss of the national team kept quite a distance from sports-political issues. The fact that he is now advising UEFA does not have to mean a conflict.