New Journey, New Atmosphere——Chinese Athletics Starts New Season with High Spirits 2023-03-17 09:47:08.0 Source: Xinhua Net

Author: Zhang Zewei

After the warm-up and selection of the four indoor track and field invitational tournaments, the highest level of indoor track and field events in my country-the 2023 National Indoor Track and Field Championships will be held in Tianjin on the 15th.

Dai Chen of the Henan team said that participating in the national competition in Tianjin this time, he found the long-lost competition atmosphere and felt very excited. He performed super-level in the men’s shot put final on the 15th and won the championship with a score of 19.16 meters.

Tian Xiaojun, vice chairman of the Chinese Athletic Association, said that after the full resumption of the competition, the enthusiasm of the athletes was very high, and the energy that had been accumulated for a long time began to burst out. “At the same time, this championship is also a big test of the results of winter training.”

Some young athletes are starting to make their mark. It is understood that since many national team athletes are training abroad, the participants are mainly young athletes who have shown a high level of competition in the competition. On the first day of the competition, Liu Dezhu and Xie Dongsheng, two “post-00s” players, both broke the national indoor record in the men’s 1,500-meter preliminaries; Huang Meixia, who won the women’s 60-meter championship, was not yet 20 years old.

When more and more young people began to provoke the leader, the pace of reform of Chinese track and field has never stopped. This year is the first year for China Athletics to implement the reform of the competition system. The new “pyramid-style” five-level competition system not only makes the competition system more scientific, reasonable and perfect, but also breaks down barriers, eliminates the barriers for non-registered players to participate, and allows more social forces to participate in track and field events.

The National Indoor Athletics Championships held in Tianjin is also the first level I event in Chinese athletics after the reform of the event system. The reporter noticed that in addition to the teams from various provinces, regions and municipalities, the participants in this championship also included three university teams from Chengdu Institute of Physical Education, Shanghai Institute of Physical Education, and Xi’an Institute of Physical Education.

Tian Xiaojun said: “Only when the number of people participating in athletics increases and the mass base is solid, Chinese athletics will get better and better.” He believes that with the further deepening of the competition concept and reform measures, there will be more and more colleges and universities Sports teams and social clubs will participate, and more and more social forces will participate in the event.

For Chinese Athletics, this year is a particularly critical year. There are not only the tasks of participating in the Hangzhou Asian Games and the Budapest World Championships, but also the preparation and training for the Paris Olympics next year. Tian Xiaojun said that China‘s track and field are facing great pressure and challenges, especially in the Paris Olympic Games. Most of the performance standards of track and field events have been improved, and the difficulty of competing for Olympic seats has also increased.

But Chinese Athletics will face the difficulties. Tian Xiaojun said that the goal and direction of Chinese track and field is clear, and it will only get better and better. “In the Hangzhou Asian Games, we must ensure the number of gold medals in track and field. The Budapest World Championships must strive to enter the forefront of the first group. The number of track and field gold medals in the Paris Olympics must not be less than that of the Tokyo Olympics. Of course, there must be no doping and competition in these events. .”