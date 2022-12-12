Giovanni Rossi is the name destined to gain share in the casting for the new sporting director of Juventus. The solid position of Max Allegri (linked to the club by a long contract, until 2025) could open the doors to the current Sassuolo market man. There is a well-established relationship of trust between the two, born in unsuspecting times, and the manager has characteristics that respond perfectly to the profile drawn up by the club to identify the new reference in the technical area with responsibility for incoming and outgoing operations. exit. However, two premises are necessary: ​​a sports director will arrive anyway, with or without the confirmation of Federico Cherubini (whose position will be evaluated at the end of the season and is not yet as compromised as they say); the new figure will serve to consolidate (and not reject) the work done in the last year and a half by Giovanni Manna with the young people of the Next Gen and by Matteo Tognozzi in the scouting activity.