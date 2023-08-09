New Kia EV1 2023-2024, the unprecedented city car between 15-20 thousand euros ready to challenge VW Id1 and Hyundai i10

Come on outlined the development plan for the next few years. As a subsidiary of the Hyundai group, the Korean automaker has announced plans to significantly expand its range of electric vehicles, introducing numerous innovations year after year.

This strategy aims to make the range of Kia one of the most complete on the market, covering a wide range of segments, including that of city cars. The goal is to offer an electric solution for the different needs of consumers, while maintaining the commitment to sustainable mobility. Let’s see better:

This is how the new Kia EV1 2023-2024 takes shape Kia EV1 2023-2024 to challenge Volkswagen Id1 and Hyundai i10

This is how the new Kia EV1 2023-2024 takes shape

By 2027, Kia plans to bring 15 new EV models to market including one innovativa city car. The South Korean automaker aims to cover all major market segments, including that of city cars. To maintain a presence in the entry-level A-segment, Kia is developing a variant of its own E-GMP electric platform specifically designed to fit future small models. These vehicles could be produced at the Kia plant in Slovakia, where the Ceed and Sportage models are currently assembled.

Today Kia offers the Picanto with internal combustion engines and plans to launch a new version of this model. Over the next two years, the company intends to introduce a new city car equipped with a hybrid or electric powertrain to the market, with an estimated price tag of around 18,000 euros.

Kia has confirmed its commitment to the electrification of the vehicle range, suggesting that a future model EV1 it could compete with cars like the Volkswagen ID 2 and could be twinned with a successor to the entry-level Hyundai i10.

Kia EV1 2023-2024 to challenge Volkswagen Id1 and Hyundai i10

Expansion of Kia’s electric vehicle range will also include i lower-end market segmentsin particular that of city cars, with a specific focus on segment B. The Korean brand’s goal in Europe is to increase sales by introducing a series of new models that will cover the most profitable segments of the market.

According to Kia’s expansion strategy, 15 new electric models will be launched globally by 2027, with a particular focus on the European market, in order to increase brand sales by a third within the next 7 years. This does not mean the abandonment of internal combustion engines, as Kia will continue to offer vehicles with different propulsion options, including hybrid, all-electric and internal combustion engine vehicles. However, significant effort will be devoted to the development of electric vehicles.

Kia’s new city car will aim to challenge a Volkswagen Id1 e Hyundai i10joining current Kia models, such as the Picanto and the Rio.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

