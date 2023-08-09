Home » New Kia EV1 2023-2024, the unprecedented city car between 15-20 thousand euros ready to challenge VW Id1 and Hyundai i10
Sports

New Kia EV1 2023-2024, the unprecedented city car between 15-20 thousand euros ready to challenge VW Id1 and Hyundai i10

by admin
New Kia EV1 2023-2024, the unprecedented city car between 15-20 thousand euros ready to challenge VW Id1 and Hyundai i10

Come on outlined the development plan for the next few years. As a subsidiary of the Hyundai group, the Korean automaker has announced plans to significantly expand its range of electric vehicles, introducing numerous innovations year after year.

This strategy aims to make the range of Kia one of the most complete on the market, covering a wide range of segments, including that of city cars. The goal is to offer an electric solution for the different needs of consumers, while maintaining the commitment to sustainable mobility. Let’s see better:

This is how the new Kia EV1 2023-2024 takes shape Kia EV1 2023-2024 to challenge Volkswagen Id1 and Hyundai i10

This is how the new Kia EV1 2023-2024 takes shape

By 2027, Kia plans to bring 15 new EV models to market including one innovativa city car. The South Korean automaker aims to cover all major market segments, including that of city cars. To maintain a presence in the entry-level A-segment, Kia is developing a variant of its own E-GMP electric platform specifically designed to fit future small models. These vehicles could be produced at the Kia plant in Slovakia, where the Ceed and Sportage models are currently assembled.

Today Kia offers the Picanto with internal combustion engines and plans to launch a new version of this model. Over the next two years, the company intends to introduce a new city car equipped with a hybrid or electric powertrain to the market, with an estimated price tag of around 18,000 euros.

Kia has confirmed its commitment to the electrification of the vehicle range, suggesting that a future model EV1 it could compete with cars like the Volkswagen ID 2 and could be twinned with a successor to the entry-level Hyundai i10.

See also  "Obviously, Spain has options to win the World Cup"

Kia EV1 2023-2024 to challenge Volkswagen Id1 and Hyundai i10

Expansion of Kia’s electric vehicle range will also include i lower-end market segmentsin particular that of city cars, with a specific focus on segment B. The Korean brand’s goal in Europe is to increase sales by introducing a series of new models that will cover the most profitable segments of the market.

According to Kia’s expansion strategy, 15 new electric models will be launched globally by 2027, with a particular focus on the European market, in order to increase brand sales by a third within the next 7 years. This does not mean the abandonment of internal combustion engines, as Kia will continue to offer vehicles with different propulsion options, including hybrid, all-electric and internal combustion engine vehicles. However, significant effort will be devoted to the development of electric vehicles.

Kia’s new city car will aim to challenge a Volkswagen Id1 e Hyundai i10joining current Kia models, such as the Picanto and the Rio.

You may also like

Trimmel remains captain at Union Berlin

Bases-Loaded Walks in 10th Inning Lead Rockies to...

Frosinone, Totti arrives for the Primavera: the son...

Chengdu Universiade hailed as a success in making...

Atalanta: Maehle towards the transfer to Wolfsburg –...

one year before the Paris Olympics, the French...

Cangzhou Lions Secure a 2-1 Victory against Dalianers...

Cristian Totti and Lorenzo Del Piero at Frosinone...

Czech bikers finished twelfth in the relay at...

Leagues Cup: Liga MX and MLS set to...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy