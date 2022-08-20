The new generation of the Casa del Toro SUV makes its debut in California. It is the Urus Performante, hypersuv with great performance. Lighter car of 47 kg, the twin-turbo V8 engine rises to 666 horsepower

Savina Confaloni – monterey (united states)

The new generation of Lamborghini Urus was unveiled in California during Monterey Car Week. Highly anticipated, tells itself in the name: Urus Performante aspires to become a new benchmark in terms of performance and driving fun for the super SUV segment. Lightened by 47 kg, it features a more aerodynamic design. The new lower and wider Urus Performante boasts increased power up to 666 horsepower. It accelerates from 0 to 100 km / h in 3.3 seconds with a top speed of 306 km / h. The first deliveries are expected by the end of 2022 with prices in Italy starting from 215,261 euros.

LINES AND DESIGN — It debuted on the most exclusive stage of The Quail, in Pebble Beach, the new Urus Performante designed to raise the bar of sportiness and performance in the super SUV segment. The sculpted lines of the style center led by Mitja Borkert reflect the capabilities of the new Urus Performante on the road, on the track and on uneven surfaces. The high-impact design and the even more pronounced lines of the bonnet and bumpers underline the supersport vocation while maintaining the elegance of the Urus family. As Mitja Borkert, head of design of the Italian brand, explains: "Visually it differs significantly thanks to the new lightweight carbon fiber bonnet of the engine compartment and the intensive use of this material also in the rest of the car, testifying to its nature. In this way, the new Urus sets a new benchmark by becoming a totally unique super SUV driver-oriented". Deep cuts along the lines reach up to the front bumper, the hood, equipped with extractors, is made of lightweight carbon fiber in the same color as the body or, optionally, partially exposed carbon fiber. The same material also for the front bumper, the splitter, the lower part of the rear bumper and the diffuser, as well as, but in this case only on request, for the roof which incorporates the Lamborghini super sports models such as Huracán Performante and Super Trofeo in the line. In profile, the lower lines of the Urus Performante are accentuated by the prominent front, a wing and rear bumpers that increase its overall length by 25 millimeters. Now the car measures 5.13 meters, is 2.02 meters wide and 1.61 meters high, while the wheelbase is 3 meters.

OPTIMIZED AERODYNAMICS — Great attention was paid to improving aerodynamics, always with a view to performance. A new duct conveys the flow of air to the front wheels following the pattern of a design that aims to reduce drag, while the unprecedented air intake on the bonnet contributes to overall aerodynamic efficiency by favoring engine cooling. The rear spoiler with carbon fiber side fins, inspired by the look of Aventador Svj, increases the rear downforce of the car by 38%; in addition, the new steel springs lower the frame by 20 mm, resulting in a wider track of 16 mm. “Urus Performante takes the incredible performance and unmistakable look of the revolutionary super Suv Lamborghini to new heights – explains Stephan Winkelmann, president and CEO of Lamborghini – while remaining luxuriously versatile and offering the most engaging driving experience ever. design represents a new benchmark in terms of dynamism on the road in what is already an extraordinary car “.

COLORS AND INTERIORS — The two-tone scheme of the Urus Performante highlights the dynamism of this model: on the background of the dominant color, details such as the black door handles, the air intakes on the bonnet and the spoiler lip on the tailgate made of carbon fiber stand out. The interiors of the standard version are in Black Cosmus Alcantara with the seams of the seats forming a new hexagonal pattern. Further options also include a leather interior. The leather and Alcantara steering wheel is finished in matt black, while the interior finish of the aluminum elements is in anodized black. With optional package Dark Package the matt black treatment can be extended to other internal details such as the levers of the "Tamburo", the control center of Urus, which houses controls such as the button Start/Stop and the driving mode selector. New graphics for the interface Hmi with a design dedicated to Urus Performante that characterizes both the center console display and the wide arch of the instrument panel.