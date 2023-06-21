New limits and serious bans on shopping imposed by the EU go hand in hand with the obligation to renovate houses

What are the new limits and bans on shopping (with serious consequences) with the new European Union law? The EU is moving more and more towards a green world that can be ‘conquered’ not only by banning polluting substances and with the new obligations imposed to swap older cars for green and non-polluting cars, or to renovate green houses, or the replacement of old appliances such as gas boilers, old air conditioners, refrigerators or gas cookers with new and more technological induction cookers.

Even some types of packaging and food packaging have ended up in the sights of the EU which is preparing to ban them. Let’s see what could change.

New EU law with limits and bans on grocery packaging

It is preparing to change the Community regulation on packaging: the EU has, in fact, proposed a new Regulation on packaging and packaging waste has the objective of preventing and reducing packaging waste, also through a greater number of reuse and refill systems and making all packaging present on the market in the EU for recyclables by 2030, while also increasing the use of recycled plastics in packaging safely.

In particular, the proposal for a regulation presented by the European Commission would impose the farewell to plastic packaging and bags and to single-use packages for fruit and vegetables weighing less than 1.5 kilograms, deemed superfluous.

If approved, the regulation would be directly applicable and binding on all members of the Union but, according to Coldiretti, the new regulation on packaging proposed by the EU risks harming consumers and eliminating bagged salad from supermarket shelves. the packages of cherry tomatoes, baskets of strawberries and oranges in the net.

From Codacons came a resounding rejection of the new European provisions on packaging because, if on the one hand, it is right to reduce packaging and limit its impact on the environment, on the other, however, you can no longer find disposable salad or of fruit could especially damage some categories of consumers, such as singles or couples without children, who buy small quantities of food to be consumed without fail, thus helping to reduce food waste at home, with the concrete risk of an increase in the prices of fruits and vegetables in supermarkets.

Further limits and bans for those who shop could come from the EU in relation to bottling of wine bottleswith particular reference to magnum bottles of wine

According to the proposal, from 1 January 2030 10% of alcoholic beverages in general on the market will have to be in packaging placed in reuse systems and from 1 January 2040 this limit will have to rise to 25%. With particular reference to wines, with the exception of sparkling wines, for reuse packaging, a threshold of 5% is envisaged starting from 1 January 2030 which will rise to 15% by 1 January 2040.

For wine we are moving towards single packaging which will be a 0.75 bottle for the least possible use of glass, which, according to industry experts, will be decidedly negative for wine producers and above all for those who have been focuses on productions in characterizing bottles such as, for example, the Chianti taxman or the Verdicchio amphora.

Without forgetting obligations to renovate houses and replace appliances

Alongside these new limits on food products which will have repercussions and consequences for all Italian and European citizens, we must not forget the EU directive which has entered the final rush within the European Parliament concerning the obligation to renovate houses and the replacement of numerous household appliances to return to the decided green parameters.

We talked about it in this recent article, illustrating all the latest developments.

