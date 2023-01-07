The Woking-based team are the fifth team to unveil the day when Norris and Piastri’s car will be presented under the guidance of Andrea Stella, the new team principal

– woking (england)

McLaren is the fifth team to announce the date on which it will unveil the new car for the 2023 F1 World Championship. The Woking team will present the machine on February 13, as evidenced by the curious post via social media in which it warns of the day on an orange “post-it” on a technician’s desk. Then followed by the actual announcement.

star and plates — The English team, which finished fifth in the 2022 constructors’ championship, will experience a season of renewal next year. In fact, Andrea Stella was promoted to lead the team following the departure of Andreas Seidl. At the wheel, however, the confirmed Lando Norris will be joined by the young New Zealand rookie Oscar Piastri.

the other dates — February 13 will also be the day of the Aston Martin presentation, while at the moment, the first team to be unveiled will be AlphaTauri on the 11th of the same month. February 14th is the day of the new Ferrari, while the 16th will be Alpine’s turn.