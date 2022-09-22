Mercedes completes the electrification process for the new C-Class. About a year after the debut of the fifth generation proposed with mild-hybrid petrol and diesel engines, the range is completed with the more performing Mercedes-Amg C 63 SE Performance. It overthrows the 408 HP C 43 Amg unveiled last spring, given the 680 HP delivered by its plug-in hybrid powertrain that make it the most powerful of its dynasty. Just enough to bring a smile back to the face of purists, worried about the definitive abandonment of the twin-turbo V8 engine. Proposed in the sedan and wagon variants, it features a hybrid architecture that draws directly from the experience in Formula 1. The thermal part is entrusted to a 2.0-liter 4-cylinder engine with 476 Hp and 545 Nm of maximum torque is available at 5250-5500 rpm. / min. Values ​​that place it at the top among the series engines of equal fractionation. It is assisted by a 150 kW (204 hp) electric motor positioned on the rear axle and powered by a 6.1 kWh 400 V battery. It guarantees up to 13 km of electric range, a constant power of 70 kW and a peak power of 150 kW, which can be used for ten seconds. The system power is 680 hp (170 more than the V8) and 1,020 Nm of torque, for a performance that indicates 3.4 seconds to sprint from 0 to 100 km / h and top speed limited to 250 km / h. Those who are not satisfied can choose the Amg Driver’s package that allows you to raise the threshold up to 280 km / h for the sedan and up to 27o for the wagon. The price of the new Mercedes-Amg C 63 Se Performance has not yet been disclosed.