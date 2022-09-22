The higher-performance version of the C-Class ditches the V8 in favor of a high-performance hybrid powertrain that draws on Formula 1 experience
Mercedes completes the electrification process for the new C-Class. About a year after the debut of the fifth generation proposed with mild-hybrid petrol and diesel engines, the range is completed with the more performing Mercedes-Amg C 63 SE Performance. It overthrows the 408 HP C 43 Amg unveiled last spring, given the 680 HP delivered by its plug-in hybrid powertrain that make it the most powerful of its dynasty. Just enough to bring a smile back to the face of purists, worried about the definitive abandonment of the twin-turbo V8 engine. Proposed in the sedan and wagon variants, it features a hybrid architecture that draws directly from the experience in Formula 1. The thermal part is entrusted to a 2.0-liter 4-cylinder engine with 476 Hp and 545 Nm of maximum torque is available at 5250-5500 rpm. / min. Values that place it at the top among the series engines of equal fractionation. It is assisted by a 150 kW (204 hp) electric motor positioned on the rear axle and powered by a 6.1 kWh 400 V battery. It guarantees up to 13 km of electric range, a constant power of 70 kW and a peak power of 150 kW, which can be used for ten seconds. The system power is 680 hp (170 more than the V8) and 1,020 Nm of torque, for a performance that indicates 3.4 seconds to sprint from 0 to 100 km / h and top speed limited to 250 km / h. Those who are not satisfied can choose the Amg Driver’s package that allows you to raise the threshold up to 280 km / h for the sedan and up to 27o for the wagon. The price of the new Mercedes-Amg C 63 Se Performance has not yet been disclosed.
Mercedes-Amg C 63 SE Performance: the technology
—
As mentioned, the 2.0-liter four-cylinder turbo petrol engine is flanked by a synchronous electric one and fully variable Amg Performance 4Matic + all-wheel drive. The 150 kW (204 hp) electric unit is positioned on the rear axle, where it is integrated with a two-speed gearbox and electronically controlled limited slip rear differential. The battery is designed to accumulate energy in a short time, to return it all every time you press down on the gas. The advantages of this architecture include the zeroing of the turbo-lag of the thermal engine during acceleration, in addition to relatively low fuel consumption and emissions when a relaxed drive is preferred. The responses of the Amg C 63 can be modulated through the eight driving modes: Electric, Comfort, Battery Hold, Sport, Sport +, Race, Slippery and Individual. The suspension is presided over by the Amg Ride Control system with active suspension, while the rear-axle steering and the Drift function are making their debut on the new Mercedes Amg C 63.
external and internal
—
The more muscular look given by an increased width of 76 mm is matched by an elongated wheelbase of 10 mm and an increased length of 84 mm, 50 of which are concentrated in the front. The bonnet features the Affalterbach sports division logo for the first time, while the bumper incorporates new air intakes with active slats designed to optimize cooling. The rear features a new extractor that includes the four square-shaped tailpipes. 19 “alloy wheels are available as standard, 20” ones are also available as an option. Inside the cockpit, the Amg steering wheel and sports seats have replaced the standard ones, while the Mbux infotainment system has been enriched with specific functions dedicated to the Amg and Plug-in models.