Superlatives are being showered on Slovenian peloton star Tadej Pogačar after his epic triumph in Sunday’s Kolem Flander classic. The two-time Tour de France champion toyed with his biggest rivals on the course of the second Monument of the season like cat and mouse, crossing the finish line in Oudenaarde after 273 kilometers with a slightly disbelieving look on his face and a comfortable lead of 16 seconds over defending champion Mathieu van der Poel.

