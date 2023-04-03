Home Sports New Merckx! Pogačar has conquered Flanders, but he is not yet feeling up to Roubaix
Sports

New Merckx! Pogačar has conquered Flanders, but he is not yet feeling up to Roubaix

by admin

Superlatives are being showered on Slovenian peloton star Tadej Pogačar after his epic triumph in Sunday’s Kolem Flander classic. The two-time Tour de France champion toyed with his biggest rivals on the course of the second Monument of the season like cat and mouse, crossing the finish line in Oudenaarde after 273 kilometers with a slightly disbelieving look on his face and a comfortable lead of 16 seconds over defending champion Mathieu van der Poel.

See also  Stefano Cucchi, the parents injured in an accident. Self-Pirate Hunt - breaking latest news

You may also like

Houston Rockets, pronto l’assalto a Jaylen Brown?

Black point to Sparta for Křetínský’s visit to...

Rafael Leão race against time, is Inter waiting...

Born into the wild!Wenling Gold Coast Mountain Race...

International federation announces return to China

DONNA DE VARONA’S 400 MIXED GOLD AT THE...

deafening chants for the Rossoneri striker – Corriere...

I welcome the Asian Games in the Hangzhou...

Mourinho: “Whoever says the rest interprets the future”

First showdown of the Olympic boats in Mallorca

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy