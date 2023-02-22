Mitsubishi has announced the imminent launch of a new model which will bring the famous Colt back on the market. The latest version of this model dates back to 2013, a time before the alliance of Mitsubishi with Renault and Nissan that changed the balance, but also opened up new market prospects for the Japanese car manufacturer.

The new Colt could be based on the CMF-B platform, which has been used successfully for numerous vehicles of the alliance such as the Renault Clio, Nissan Juke and the second generation of the Capture. The platform was designed to ensure greater efficiency and flexibility in the construction of cars of different sizes and segments. Let’s take a closer look at what’s new:

What to expect from the new 2023-2024 Mitsubishi Colt

Mitsubishi Colt 2023-2024: considerations and expectations

Under the hood, the new 2023-2024 Mitsubishi Colt is expected to feature a plug-in hybrid powertrain derived from the Renault Clio E-Tech. This propulsion system consists of a 1.6-litre four-cylinder petrol engine combined with an electric motor and a second motor that acts as a starter generator. The plug-in hybrid technology guarantees greater efficiency and reduction of CO2 emissions, compared to a traditional internal combustion engine.

Design-wise, we believe the new Colt adopts a modern and attractive look, with a focus on safety and performance. The interior of the cabin should be spacious and comfortable, with cutting-edge technologies to enhance the driving experience and connectivity with mobile devices.

The vehicle will be equipped with advanced technologies, with a focus on connectivity and security. The Colt is expected to be offered as a five-door only, unlike the previous generation which was also available as a coupe-cabriolet and as a three-door body.

The new Mitsubishi Colt will be produced in Turkey and Slovenia, with the aim of guaranteeing a greater efficiency and a reduction in production costs.

It will represent an important evolution of the Clio, of which it will inherit many components and structures, including bonnet, doors and mirrors. However, the front end will be unique, with headlights adapted to the shape of the vehicle and with the Hybrid EV badge placed on the front door, confirming that the new model will only be available with a plug-in hybrid system.

The new Colt will therefore present a group configuration plug-in hybrid powertrain borrowed from the Clio E-Tech. The new Colt is expected to feature a 1.6-litre four-cylinder petrol engine, mated to an electric powertrain and a second motor that will act as a starter generator.

This solution will allow you to achieve performance and fuel economy. It could be offered at around 14,000 euros and therefore at a decidedly competitive price level. Even thinking about the possibility of adding incentives and discounts to reduce the initial cost.