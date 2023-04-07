Nissan Ariya 2023 It’s a mid-size SUV featuring a modern design and balanced proportions. Its dimensions are 4.60 m long, 1.85 m wide and 1.66 m high. Thanks to the long wheelbase of almost 2.78 m, the vehicle interior is able to offer considerable living space.

The rear section of the passenger compartment it features generous legroom, allowing three passengers to move more easily thanks to the absence of a central tunnel. The feeling of comfort and relaxation is further accentuated by the layout of the interior, creating a relaxed and tranquil atmosphere, featuring ample legroom which ensures high comfort even on longer journeys. Here’s what’s new:

What are the prices of Nissan Ariya 2023

What convinces about the Nissan Ariya 2023

Nissan Ariya mid-size electric SUV based on the Renault Nissan Mitsubishi Alliance CMF-EV platform, is now available for purchase in Italy. The car is offered in three versions, with 63 or 87 kWh batteries, power ratings of 218, 242 or 306 HP, and ranges of 403, 493 or 520 km, with both front and all-wheel drive.

The first deliveries are scheduled for June-July. In particular, the versions available are: Ariya 63 kWh Advance 2WD (starting from 50,500 euros), Ariya 87 kWh Evolve 2WD (starting from 60,100 euros) and Ariya e-4ORCE 87 kWh Evolve AWD (starting from 63,500 euros). Prices have decreased compared to the initial forecasts and with both national and local eco-bonus incentives they are falling further.

Until June 30, the purchase of a Nissan Ariya 2023 it also includes a free year of subscription to the Ionity network for ultra-fast top-ups at the price of 0.30 euros per kWh. This is a limited-time offer that allows customers to use the Ionity network for ultra-fast charging of the car’s battery, reducing charging times and increasing range.

Nissan Ariya is an electric SUV available in three versions, each characterized by different technical specifications. The basic version, called Ariya 63 kWh Advance, has a power of 218 HP and a torque of 300 Nm, which allow it to reach a maximum speed of 160 km/h. The range, thanks to the 63 kWh battery, is 403 kilometres.

The intermediate version, Ariya 87 kWh Evolve, has a power of 242 HP and a torque of 300 Nm, maintaining the maximum speed of 160 kilometers per hour. The range increases thanks to the larger accumulator, reaching 520 kilometres.

The top of the range, the Nissan Ariya e-4ORCE 87 kWh Evolve, features a four-wheel drive system with two electric motors, making it particularly suitable for difficult road conditions. Power reaches 306 HP, with a torque of 600 Nm and a top speed of 200 km/h. The range is 493 kilometres.

Nissan Ariya it is equipped with numerous driver assistance systems, including the ProPILOT with Navi-link, which allows you to adapt the vehicle’s speed according to speed limits, curves and motorway exits. Safety is guaranteed by the Safety Shield, which includes several security technologiesincluding automatic emergency braking with pedestrian and cyclist recognition and lane departure warning and prevention.